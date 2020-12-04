Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 844,603 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844,603 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Duke Realty worth $115,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 881,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $396,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1,409.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

NYSE DRE opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

