CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $11.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.83.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12,856.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 822,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2,742.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 388,090 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

