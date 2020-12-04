Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,429 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.06% of Cimarex Energy worth $26,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

