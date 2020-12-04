Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $10.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

CBAY opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.48. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,012,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 420,986 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 342,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

