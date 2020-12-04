Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTXR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

CTXR stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit