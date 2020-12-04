Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTXR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

CTXR stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

