Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CZNC. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Citizens & Northern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

In other news, CEO J Bradley Scovill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,322.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $342,774.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,068 shares of company stock worth $154,681. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,579,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

