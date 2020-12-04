Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $85.19 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

