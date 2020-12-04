CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Gap Down to $10.23

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.35. CollPlant Biotechnologies shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 3,568 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 242.84% and a negative net margin of 392.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 275,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 140.4% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

