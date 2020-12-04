Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.87

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 1084705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of research firms have commented on CFRUY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.