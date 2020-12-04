Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $418.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 4,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $101,881.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

