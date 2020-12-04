CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Get CorMedix alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRMD. Truist initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a market outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

CorMedix stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CorMedix by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 7.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.