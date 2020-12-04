CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research raised their price target on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRAI opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $396.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. CRA International has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $121.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 127,895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.