Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Shares of CBRL opened at $144.58 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRL shares. CL King raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

