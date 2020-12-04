CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CRH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:CRH opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CRH by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CRH by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CRH by 47.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

