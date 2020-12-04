Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Daktronics worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 million, a P/E ratio of 149.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

