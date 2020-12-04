Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DANOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $12.39 on Monday. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

