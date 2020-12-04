Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

DSKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.44.

DSKE stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. Daseke has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $450.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Daseke during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Daseke by 167.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 156,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

