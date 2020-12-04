Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $281.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.72.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $252.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.37. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,382 shares of company stock worth $22,320,770 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

