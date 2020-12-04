Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $93.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.83.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.53 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

