Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,688,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

