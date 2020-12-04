DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months on solid third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio and strength in the online platform aided results. Strength in its core categories, including hardlines, apparel and footwear also bode well. The company notes that comps momentum continued in the fourth quarter driven by healthy demand. Further, e-commerce continues to gain from strong online demand and improved omnichannel capabilities, including curbside pickup services and BOPIS. Also, its decision to resume dividend payments is boosting investor confidence. However, COVID-19 related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses hurt the third-quarter bottom line to some extent.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE:DKS opened at $57.00 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,577 shares of company stock worth $22,293,390. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 418,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 637,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 349,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

