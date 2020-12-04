Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE DIN opened at $69.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 109.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2,842.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 83,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

