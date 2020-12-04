Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

DG opened at $214.49 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.