Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $214.49 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.99 and its 200-day moving average is $200.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

