Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

DCI stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.