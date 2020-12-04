DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,798 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.65% of DXC Technology worth $29,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,902,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,507,000 after purchasing an additional 126,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,841,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,574,000 after purchasing an additional 540,845 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,059 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,966,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,939,000 after purchasing an additional 921,297 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

