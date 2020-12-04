EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMKR. B. Riley lifted their price target on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of EMKR opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. EMCORE has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.01.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,829 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

