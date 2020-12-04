EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.96

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 16844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.16.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 878,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 605,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit