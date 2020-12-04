EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.96

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 16844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.16.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 878,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 605,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

