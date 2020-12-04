Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.52.

EXPE stock opened at $127.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $130.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

