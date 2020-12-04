FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.45.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.75 and a 200-day moving average of $329.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

