First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 199.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $126.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

