First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,647. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $498.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.