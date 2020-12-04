First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,641 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Grid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4,432.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309,073 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 304,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NGG opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

