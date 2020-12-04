First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Get First Busey alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

First Busey stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,564,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Busey by 18.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 173,242 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in First Busey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.