First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.30.

FMBI stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 501,114 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,841,000 after acquiring an additional 998,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 305,706 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,110,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 216,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

