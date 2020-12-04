Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FORR. ValuEngine downgraded Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

FORR opened at $43.10 on Monday. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $38,280.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,754 shares of company stock valued at $867,470 in the last ninety days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

