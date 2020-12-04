Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,123 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Fortive worth $108,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,332,000 after buying an additional 166,530 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 629,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 393,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

FTV opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

