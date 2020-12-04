Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.15% of FOX worth $25,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 333.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

