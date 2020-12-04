GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
Shares of GCP stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GCP Applied Technologies
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
