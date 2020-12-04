GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of GCP stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.95.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

