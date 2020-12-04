Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of GNSS opened at $6.71 on Monday. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $224.73 million, a P/E ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $328,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,224 shares of company stock worth $1,522,083. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Genasys by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genasys by 7.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter worth $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genasys by 18.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

