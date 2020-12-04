GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Up 11.2%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shares traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.01. 278,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 194,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.