Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.23 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $624.71 million, a P/E ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

