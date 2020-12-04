Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $675.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.