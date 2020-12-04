GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61. GMS has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.