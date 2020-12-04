GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.01

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 1982278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

