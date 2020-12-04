GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.01

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 1982278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit