Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPMT. Raymond James raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $550.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 448,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 477.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

