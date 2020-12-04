Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.61. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 61,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a market cap of $20.88 million and a PE ratio of 26.52.

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GUN)

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 509 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

