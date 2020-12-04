Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,942 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.55% of Hanesbrands worth $30,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 2,838,488 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,783,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

