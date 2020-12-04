Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,639 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,440,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,170,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 414,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAC opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

