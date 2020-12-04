Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTBK. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 72.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

